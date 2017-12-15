Govt directs SSB to recruit 2154 teachers in 4 months

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to complete a much awaited recruitment for 2,154 teachers’ posts in the next four months.

To meet the dearth of staff in schools, the government has directed the JKSSB to complete the much awaited recruitment for 2154 posts in the next four months, an official spokesman said.