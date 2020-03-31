Govt directs schools to extend date for depositing fee till April 30

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday directed the schools to extend last date for depositing school fees up to April 30 besides no charge should be levied for the online lectures/assignments or link the result of the child on the basis of home assignments.

The order issued by Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon reads, “It has come to the notice of the Government that some private schools in UT of Jammu and Kashmir have fixed 30th March 2020 as the last date for depositing school fees and are sending various messages to students and their parents to deposit such fees immediately.”

It also reads, “Whereas, complaints have also been reported that parents are being harassed by school authorities and the teachers concerned to mandatorily submit their assignments on the same day. Whereas in view of existing pandemic situation, it may not be possible for students or their parents to deposit the school fees as per schedule fixed by various private schools and it is unethical to pressurize parents and students amidst prevailing circumstances to do so.”

Taking cognizance of the issue, the Government directive reads, “in the interest of the public at large and students and their parents in particular, it is ordered that the last date to deposit school fees is extended up to 30th April 2020 without any late fees and no school shall either charge any fee for the online lectures/assignments or shall link the result of the child on the basis of home assignments. The Management bodies of all CBSE/BOSE affiliated Private Schools of UT of Jammu and Kashmir are directed to issue appropriate directions in this regard”, the order reads.

Regarding the annual fees being charged by the schools, the Government directive also asked the Director School Education Jammu/Kashmir to give opportunity of being heard to all the stakeholders including parents and Private School representatives and submit their recommendations to the Administrative Department within a week.

The Order added that violations reported if any shall be viewed seriously and warrant stern action under rules.”

Meanwhile, Dr Samoon appreciated the initiative taken by some private schools to provide home assignments through WhatsApp and other means to their students.