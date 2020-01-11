Govt delegates financial powers to Deptts, officers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has delegated his financial powers for administrative approval, technical sanctions and sanction of contracts to the Administrative Departments, Major Heads of Departments, Class-I Officers (Other Officers) and Class-II Officers.

An order in this regard was issued on Friday by Dr A.K Mehta, Financial Commissioner Finance Department.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 67 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to delegate his financial powers to accord administrative approval, technical sanctions and sanction of contracts, to the Administrative Departments, Major Heads of Departments, Class-I Officers (Other Officers) and Class-II Officers,” reads the order.

“The financial powers delegated are subject to the condition that all Codal Formalities shall be followed as per the provisions laid down in General Financial Rules 2017, Manual for Procurement of Goods and Services, 2017, Manual for Procurement of Works 2019, Manual for Procurement of Consultancy and Other Services 2017, issued by Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, GoI, and other instructions/orders/guidelines issued by Government of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Government order said.

For Administrative approval to expenditure on individual works, the Administrative Departments will have financial powers of upto Rs 20 crore with concurrence of Director Finance/ FA&CAO, Chief Engineer upto Rs 10 crore with concurrence of FA/CAO, Major Heads of Departments including District Development Commissioner upto Rs. 5 crore and Superintending Engineer upto Rs. 3 crore.

For execution of petty works, repairs and day to day maintenance of Govt buildings, Administrative Department, Major Head of department including Chief Engineer and Class I Officer (Other officers) will have full powers within budgetary limits.

To accord technical sanction to detailed estimates of cost of original works or parts thereof including special repairs, renovations, additions, alterations, improvements not chargeable to maintenance, Chief Engineer, Chief Hospital Engineers (SKIMS) will have full powers, Superintending Engineer upto Rs. 1 crore, XEn upto Rs. 40 lakh and Assistant Executive Engineer upto Rs. 1 lakh.

To accord technical sanction to detailed estimates chargeable to maintenance and repairs, Chief Engineer and Chief Hospital Engineer (SKIMS) will have full powers while Superintending Engineer upto Rs. 5 lakh, XEn upto Rs. 2.50 lakh and Assistant Executive Engineer upto Rs. 0.50 lakh.

To sanction contracts for purchase of Stores, Supplies, Services on the recommendations of Purchase Committee, Administrative Departments, Major Head of Department, Class 1 Officers (Other Officers) and Class II Officers will have full powers within budgetary limits while to grant contracts for individual works, Contract Committee will be full powers, Departmental Contract Committee upto Rs. 40 crore, Chief Engineer upto Rs. 20 crore, Superintendent Engineer upto Rs. 7 crore and Executive Engineer upto Rs. 1.50 crore.

All Departments will have powers to form Purchase Committee in the departments under them provided that senior and experienced officers in the Department are selected as its members, Director Finance/Financial Advisor or an Accounts Officer, if any, available in the Department and a representative from Industries and Commerce Department should also be selected as two of its members.

General Administration Department, on the proposal of the Administrative Departments, will have power to form Contract Committee which shall comprise of Administrative Secretary concerned, representative from Finance Department, Secretary, (Technical) PW (R&B)/ Development Commissioner (Works), Chief Engineer PW (R&B) Department / PHE (l&FC) Department/PDD, Chief Engineer, of Inspections, Quality Control and Designs, Chief Engineer (Mech.) for such works as involves purchase of Mechanical Equipments, Director/Joint Director PD&M Department, Director Finance /Financial Advisor, Representative from Industries & Commerce Department and not below the rank of Additional Secretary as its Members.

General Administration Department, on the proposal of the Administrative Departments, will have power to constitute Departmental Contract Committee which shall comprise of Development Commissioner, Public Works Department, Chief Engineer PW (R&B) Department, Chief Engineer (Mech.) for such works as involves purchase of Mechanical Equipments, Chief Engineer of Inspections, Quality Control and Designs, Director Finance/Financial Advisor, Director/Joint Director PD&M Deptt, Spl. Secretary/Addl. Secretary of the Deptt and Representative from Industries & Commerce Department, not below the rank of Addl. Secretary as its Member.

General Administration Department will also have power to constitute an Empowered Committee for high value and prestigious projects for supervision and monitoring. The Empowered Committee shall comprise of Chief Secretary, Administrative Secretary, Finance Department, Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Administrative Secretary, PWD/PHE/PDD, Administrative Secretary, Housing & Urban Dev. Department and Administrative Secretary concerned. The Committee shall co-opt a Chief Engineer as and when necessary.

The selection of the projects as would be monitored by the above Committee shall be approved by the Lieutenant Governor.