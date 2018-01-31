Govt declares Jan 31 State holiday as mark of respect to Dawa

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State government on Tuesday declared tomorrow a state holiday as a mark of respect to Sonam Dawa Lonpo, Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Leh, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

Lonpo, a senior BJP leader and the party’s first CEC in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), died of cardiac arrest last evening and is survived by his wife, daughter and son-in-law.

He was unanimously elected to the post on November 3, 2015.

As per a notification issued in this regard by the General Administration Department, state mourning would be observed for three days, from January 30 to Februray 1.

During the state mourning, the national and the state flags shall fly at half-mast and there shall be no official entertainment function.