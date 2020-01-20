Govt constitutes team to visit snow affected areas for assessing stock, supply position

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Sunday accorded sanction to the constitution of a team to visit the snow affected areas with special focus on rural areas.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, the team shall ascertain the present position of stocks of all essential items and augment the supply, wherever required by coordinating with all concomitant agencies.

The team would include Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Secretary FCS& CA; IGP Traffic; Director FCS& CA Jammu; Director FCS& CA Kashmir and Additional Secretary FCS& CA.

The team shall review the situation and submit status report, including steps being taken to improve the supply of essential items in the affected areas by January 25, 2020, reads the order.