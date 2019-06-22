Govt constitutes Steering Committee for implementation of TBMI Scheme

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday constituted eight-member Steering Committee for implementation of Trust Based Medical Insurance (TBMI) Scheme for employees of J&K State.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of Steering Committee for implementation of Trust Based Medical Insurance Scheme for employees of J&K State,” reads the GAD order.

The committee will be headed by Chief Secretary, J&K as its Chairman while Administrative Secretary, Finance Department, Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs and Representative from National Health Agency, Government of India, New Delhi will be its Members and Nodal Officer for the Trust Based Medical Insurance Scheme for employees will be its Member Secretary.

“The Steering Committee shall finalise the modalities of a Trust Based Health Insurance (TBHI) Scheme for employees and guide the Health & Medical Education Department in establishing the system/processes for doing the necessary background work and setting up the TBHI Scheme and monitor the rollout of the TBHI Scheme,” the order further stated.