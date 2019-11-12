Govt constitutes Referral Board for IAS officers

State Times News JAMMU: The government on Monday constituted Referral Board for the IAS officers working in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. “In terms of Rule 2(i) of All India Service (Performance Appraisal Report) Rules, 2007, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of Referral Board with the composition for the IAS officers working in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the GAD order. The Referral Board will be headed by B.V.R Subrahmanyam, IAS, Chief Secretary, J&K as Chairperson while Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department and Farooq Ahmad Lone, IAS, Secretary, General Administration Department will be its Members.
