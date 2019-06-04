Govt constitutes panel for ‘Back to the Village’ programme

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government has decided to organise “Back to the Village” programme tentatively between June 20 and 27, 2019.

“Under this programme, 4,500 Panchayats shall be accessed by the Gazetted Officers of the State and each officer shall spend a minimum of two days, which includes one night, in the Panchayat as may be allocated to him/her,” reads the GAD order.

“In order to draw up the contours, workout the modalities and other details of this Programme and finalise a template/proforma in consultation with the Deputy Commissioners for use by the officers during their stay in the Panchayats, a Committee of the eight officers is hereby constituted,” the order further stated. The committee will be headed by Principal Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department as its Chairman.

Commissioner/Secretary, Information Department, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Secretary, Department of Rural Member Development and Panchayati Raj, Secretary, General Administration Department and Representative of the Information Technology Department will be its Members.

The Committee will finalise the schedule and design content of the programme, decide upon the exact information/details to be collected at the Panchayat level and the activities to be undertaken during the Programme (to be assisted by PD&MD/RDD & PRI).

The committee will decide upon allocation of the officers to Panchayats, the instructions or orders to be issued in connection with the Programme, disseminate information about the programme among the various stakeholders for generating awareness and any additional information to be included in the template as may be critical to a particular District/Panchayat.

“A joint cell comprising 4 to 5 officers from Planning Development & Monitoring Department and General Administration Department shall assist the Committee,” the order further stated and added, “The Committee shall also seek assistance of any officer(s) as may be required.”

The Committee shall commence its work from June 3, 2019 and complete its assigned task by June 10, 2019, it added.