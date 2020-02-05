Govt constitutes committee to examine reply of Ex-GM of Industrial Policy 2016

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday constituted committee to examine the reply of Ex-General Manager (Laiq Parvaiz) in light of Industrial Policy 2016 and Procedural Guidelines.

The committee is comprised of Special Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Director Finance, Industries & Commerce, Additional Secretary (Legal), Industries & Commerce and Technical Officer, Industries & Commerce, reads the order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/ Secretary, I&C Department.

“The Committee shall submit its report within a period of four weeks,” it added.