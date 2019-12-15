Govt constitutes Advisory, Apex Committees for J&K Investors Summit 2020

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Saturday constitution of an Advisory Committee and Apex Committee for successful hosting of J&K Investors Summit, 2020.

“An Advisory committee will be headed by Lieutenant Governor as its Chairman while Advisor (S) to the Lieutenant Governor, Advisor (F) to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department will be its Member and Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department is Member Secretary,” reads the GAD order.

“The Advisory Committee will guide the Apex and other Committees in discharge of their assigned functions and monitor the progress periodically. The Committee will also approve the final road map/plan and all critical steps for hosting of the J&K Investors Summit, 2020,” it added.

“An Apex Committee will be headed by Chief Secretary as its Chairman while Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department will be its Member Secretary and Administrative Secretary, Finance Department, Administrative Secretary, Home Department, Administrative Secretary, Transport Department, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department, Administrative Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol Department, Administrative Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Administrative Secretary, Information Department, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department and Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization will be its Members,” read another GAD order.

“The CII (National Partner), E&Y (Knowledge Partner), Media Partner and Event Partner will attend the Apex Committee meeting as and when required,” the order stated and added, “The Apex Committee will be responsible for the overall interdepartmental coordination necessary for the successful conduct of the Investment Summit.”

“The Apex Committee to make necessary administrative arrangements, ensure availability of resources including finances, approve constitution of other Committees/Sub-Committees as may be necessary for planning, executing and conducting the Investment Summit, approve sectoral policies for the Summit, approve various activities of the summit including key invitees for inaugural/valedictory/sectoral sessions, nominations for road shows and brand ambassadors for the Summit, allocation of budget for various activities after fulfilment of codal formalities, periodically review the progress and provide necessary guidance for resolving the bottlenecks, if any and to monitor the preparation of the MOUs and their signing and grounding.”

“The Apex Committee may invite/co-opt any other officer/official/non-official, as necessary,” it added.