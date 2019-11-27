Govt committed to provide free education to children: Kavinder

State Times News

JAMMU: Magic Bus India Foundation, a social organisation held a programme here on Wednesday, wherein school shoes were distributed among needy children studying in Government High School, Qasim Nagar, Bahu. About 90 students studying in the school were provided school shoes. Former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Kavinder said that the Government is fully committed to provide free education to children from all sections of society but the Corporate Houses should also contribute through CSR by providing necessary items to needy students throughout the country. Kavinder congratulated the organisation for providing school shoes to children at Qasim Nagar and emphasised on involving more and more business houses besides encouraging funds-raising for the noble cause. Vinay Gupta, Sharda Devi, Vivek Patyal, Dalbir Singh and Suraj Rana were also present on the occasion.