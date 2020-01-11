Govt committed to encourage young entrepreneurs in JK: Dwivedi

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce Manoj Kumar Dwivedi on Friday said that the government is committed to encourage young entrepreneurs to start their business units and provide all facilities for strengthening existing industry in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Commissioner Secretary was interacting with representatives of Federation of Indian Industries (FII) and Bari Brahmana Industries Association, who called on him here.

The Commissioner Secretary said that administration is abreast with the issues of industrialists and the same would be resolved in due course of time.”The administration is for sustainable development of all the sectors and we are hopeful that the industrial sector would attain new heights in coming years” he added.

The commissioner Secretary advised the successful entrepreneurs to share their success stories with youngsters as it will motivate them to start their business units.

Meanwhile, the delegations demanded reimbursement of 100 per cent CGST/SGST to existing units, units under substantial expansion and new units. They further demanded reimbursement of 2 per cent on total intra state turnover in case of existing and new investments.

Dwivedi assured the delegations that their genuine demands would be looked into. Director Industries Jammu, Anoo Malhotra and several other officers were also present on the occasion.