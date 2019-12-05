Govt committed to empower PRIs for strengthening democratic set up: LG

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARAMULLA: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday reiterated the Government’s commitment for effectively implementing 73rd and 74th Amendments for empowering Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) that will further strengthen the democratic set up at the grass-root level. He said that PRIs shall be devolved with sufficient financial resources besides terming such institutions vital for meeting the public expectations at the grass root level.

The Lt. Governor made these remarks during a Public Outreach Camp chaired by him in the frontier village of Salamabad , Uri in Baramulla district.

While terming the public participation necessary for achieving the goals of development, the Lt. Governor said that government is committed to ensure the equitable development of all the regions of J&K. Various initiatives are afoot to develop the border and remote areas, he added.

The Lt. Governor said that special efforts shall be taken to augment the power generation capacity so that gap between the demand and supply is bridged. He further added that J&K is endowed with huge potential of power generation besides observing that every Government office/building shall be equipped with solar power harnessing techniques.

He also said that under Jal Jeevan Mission launched by Government of India, piped drinking water shall be provided to every household. He further added that basic infrastructure in health institutions shall be developed for enhancing the quality of health and medicare systems.

While terming effective public grievance redressel mechanism vital for an effective and welfare administration, the Lt. Governor said that a drop box shall be installed in every Panchayat Halqa so that public issues and grievances are projected properly. He also assured that sufficient number of bunkers shall be constructed in affected areas so that loss of precious lives is averted during cross border shelling.

Meanwhile, the Lt. Governor gave a patient hearing to them all and assured that all the genuine issues shall be examined and resolved in a time bound manner.