Govt committed to conduct Panchayat polls: Minister

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Abdul Haq Khan on Thursday said that the state government was committed to strengthen democracy at the grassroot level by holding panchayat elections.

He also said that arrangements were being made to ensure smooth conduct of the polls and that a formal notification in this regard would be issued soon by the competent authority.

The minister said this at the end of a debate in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on ‘Demand for Grants of the Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and allied departments’.

“The government is committed to strengthen democracy at the grassroot level and has directed field officers to organise gram sabhas so that people themselves decide about the development works to be taken up and not the contractors or officials,” he said. The minister said that the gram sabhas should play a vibrant role in effective execution of developmental programmes by taking advantage of schemes like the MGNREGA.



Forcefully defending Article 35A JAMMU: Minister for Law and Justice Abdul Haq on Thursday reiterated that the government is forcefully defending JK’s stated position on Article 35A and other such litigations pending in the courts. Winding up the discussion on the Demand for Grants of Law and allied Departments in the Legislative Assembly, the minister said the department has hired the services of a battery of senior most advocates of the country including Fali S Nariman, Shekhar Naphade, Rakesh Dwivedi and KV Viswanathan to vigorously pursue these litigations and put across the State’s position.

While outlining the road map to fine tune the justice system in the State, he said the government has constituted a committee to identify and weed out some of the frivolous litigations that will ensure timely deliverance of justice in the State.

Enumerating the measures taken by the Law Department during the past three years to fine-tune the delivery of justice, the minister said that the government will shun the practice of carrying on law suits, which, due to lack of legal merit, have little to no chance of being won.

“This leads to denial of justice to the aggrieved persons, by dragging them in the courts unnecessarily,” he said adding that the Committee has been mandated to review the State cases and the Law departments have been directed to place the cases before the Committee which are not worth contesting.

Asking that the government is taking steps to reduce the pendency of cases in various courts in the State, the minister said he is personally monitoring the status of some of the important cases and also calling review meetings to discuss the status of various other cases.

Minister said during the current financial year 9,603 cases were disposed off in the JK High Court including 8,137 criminal cases while 78,496 cases were disposed off in subordinate cases including 22,050 cases.

The minister further stated that the State Legal Services Authority organised 267 Lok Adalats this year and settled about 82,281 cases besides 858 MACT cases while 75,527 cases were also settles through National Lok Adalat.

He said the State Government has also implemented the Shetty Commission recommendation thereby enhancing perks and allowances of employees besides creating number of posts in the Subordinate Judiciary.

The Law minister further stated that the government has constituted a Law Commission to review some of the laws which have become redundant over a period of time to improve the justice system in the state. He said the Commission will soon become functional after appointment of its Chairperson and Members which is in pipeline.

He said the commission will also suggest suitable measures for quick redressal of citizens’ grievances, in the field of law and will examine the laws which affect the poor and carry out post-audit for socio-economic legislations besides taking measures as may be necessary to harness law and the legal process in the service of the poor. The law commission will also recommend measures for bringing the Statute book up-to-date by repealing obsolete laws and enactments or parts thereof which have outlived their utility.

He said Four Fast Track Courts of the rank of District and Sessions Judges for trial of cases against women have also been created at Jammu, Doda, Kupwara and Budgam.

Law Minister further stated that government has also rolled out mission to computerize the Courts with signing of tripartite agreement between government of India, State government and High Court. He said during the current financial year, Rs 5.05 crore were released under various heads for implementation of E-Court Mission Mode Project while under phase 2nd of Mission Mode Project, a proposal for creation of 74 posts with a financial implication of Rs 1.81 crore is under consideration of the government.

He said in order to speed up the trial which are being delayed due to non production of accused, all efforts are being made to record evidence by way video conference, through the concerned jail. Minister said the Juvenile Justice Boards have also been created in Anantnag, Baramulla, Srinagar, Doda, Rajouri, Kargil, Jammu and Leh Districts with creation of eight posts of Principal Magistrates (Munsiffs) for the said Boards.

He said the State Accountability Commission and State Human Rights Commission have been made fully functional by appointment of Chairpersons and Members.

He said this year District Court Complex Moominabad was also inaugurated that was constructed with revised estimated cost of Rs 120.28 crores equipped with all modern facilities for the Judges and litigants including 31 Court Halls.

He said construction of District Court Complex, Pulwama and court complex Boniyar have also been completed while District Court Complex, Samba Udhampur, Ramnagar, Doda will be completed this year.

Minister said that the department has also promoted as many as 126 officers/officials in different categories to the next higher level.

Later, the House passed the grants amounting to Rs 42595.89 lakhs to defray the charges which will come in course of payment during the year ending 31st March, 2019 for Administration of Justice, Elections, Stamps and Registration, Taxes on Vehicles, Other Administrative Services, Labour and Employment, Capital outlay on Works.

Highlights High Court disposed 9603 cases, Subordinate courts disposed 78496 cases.

267 Lok Adalats held, 82281 cases settled

75527 cases settled by National Lok Adalat

4 Fast Track Courts for women established in Budgam, Kupwara, Jammu, Doda

8 Juvenile Justice Boards/Munsiffs set up

Shetty Commission Recommendations implemented for Subordinate Judiciary

Law Commission to be made functional soon to study redundant Laws

SAC, SHRC made fully functional by appointment of Chairpersons and members

Khan highlighted the achievements of the rural development department (RDD) in the past three years and outlined its future plans.

He said that the department had constructed several roads, bridges and culverts in the state under the MGNREGA scheme.

This has changed the socio-economic status of the rural populace and the improved implementation of RDD schemes has given a fillip to the rural economy, Khan claimed.

The minister said the department had done “tremendously well in all facets of human endeavour and a silent revolution was taking place in rural areas”.

The coalition government led by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is relentlessly focusing on energising the rural economy and uplift of the rural poor through a number of initiatives related to rural housing, infrastructure, farm income, job creation and entrepreneurship promotion, he said.

The RDD for the first time, since the launch of MGNREGA in the state, has done some commendable works. This has been acknowledged at the national level, the minister claimed.

Khan said the department had constructed 679 bridges, 2,283 culverts, 31,337 roads in the past three years that speaks volumes about its success.

The department is using the programme to generate employment and create durable assets in rural areas. Funds are being utilised for developing productive assets and the focus is being laid on improving connectivity in villages and flood protection, he said.

The RDD has also constructed 2,696 ponds, 885 check dams, 3,617 water harvesting tanks, 561 play fields, 72 fisheries ponds, 55 anganwari centres and renovated 4,622 traditional water bodies and 20,143 micro irrigation works while providing jobs to 23.90 lakh people, the minister said.

On technology to monitor the assets, he said all assets in districts have been geo-tagged and is a touchstone of transparency.

Khan said to bring transparency and accountability in the system one ombudsman will be engaged for two districts to look into any complaints.

The House passed grants amounting to Rs 3,12,131.58 for nutrition and special and other rural development programmes and the capital outlay of the department.

Earlier, initiating the discussion, Mian Altaf Ahmad urged for renewed efforts for implementation of departmental schemes/initiatives on ground so that benefits are delivered to the targeted beneficiaries.

He suggested for reviewing and updating of rules, guidelines for utilization of funds under various schemes including MGNERGA and called for giving MLA discretion for spending 30% funds on developmental works.

Choudhary Sukhnandan Kumar urged for constructing irrigation channels under convergence for better irrigation facilities in his constituency and taking up other important development works in the area.

Vikar Rasool Wani called for establishment of Additional Session Court in Banihal and for increasing the number of Lok Adalats being organized in the State. He also demanded for filling up of vacancies of Judges in J&K High Court.

M Y Tarigami underscored the need for organizing Gram Sabha meetings to involve people of rural areas in decision making and to provide them a platform to directly project their issues and concerns.

Mohammad Khalil Bandh called for constituting Committee of all political parties before going for Panchayat elections.

Shakti Raj Parihar suggested for giving priority to the local vendors for supplying material for MGNERGA works.

G M Saroori asked the government to ease the process of issuance of job card certificates and called for maintaining video records for all works taken up under RDD.

Ali Mohammad Sagar called for strengthening Article 370 and said that special position of J&K State in Indian Constitution should be defended.

Jeevan Lal urged the government for early clearance of liabilities under labour and material component for the year 2016-17. He asked the government to ensure timely distribution of wages among labours.

Pawan Kumar Gupta urged the government for providing sufficient funding besides bringing transparency in functioning of the RDD. He demanded for clearing MNREGA liabilities for the year 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 and also demanded for filling up of vacant posts in RDD in his constituency.

Nawang Rigzin Jora called for judicious utilization of funds sanctioned under PMAY.

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Dr Devinder Manyal, Hakeem Mohammad Yasin, Mohammad Akbar Lone, Bashir Ahmad Dar, Ch. Qamar Hussain, Syed Mohammad Baqir Razvi, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Shah Mohammad Tantray, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Abdul Majid Paddar also participated in the discussion.