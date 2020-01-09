Govt committed for doubling of farmers’ income: Jugal

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: Member Parliament Jammu-Poonch Constituency Jugal Kishore Sharma on Wednesday conducted an extensive tour of R S Pura sub division and held gram Sabhas at R S Pura, Pandorian, Bishnah to distribute invoice of compensation among farmers for paddy crop loss.

He was accompanied by District Development Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, Former Minister Sham Lal Choudhary, Assistant Commissioner General Jammu, Mohd Tasir Latifi besides Sub Divisional Magistrate, Tehsildars, concerned officers, Panchs, Sarpanchs and large numbers of farmers were also present on the occasion.

While speaking on the occasion, MP said that government is committed for development and doubling of farmers’ income. He said that he along with DDC and other concerned officers conducted tour of R S Pura, Suchetgarh area to access the crop loss. During the tour it was observed that farmers were facing lots of problems due to their crop loss by unseasonal heavy rainfall. He further said that after assessment the matter was taken up with Lieutenant Governor and Centre level for providing compensation to farmers and with the interventions of District Administration Rs 675 per Kanal compensation would be given to farmers in district Jammu.

On the occasion, the MP distributed invoices among farmers. It was informed that the compensation amount would be credited directly into the accounts of beneficiary through Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT).

The DDC informed that field functionaries of Revenue and Agriculture Department are collecting data of crop loss and compensation would be given to each beneficiary.