Govt colleges conducts JUET coaching

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: JUET coaching classes have been inaugurated in the GDC Akhnoor on Thursday. The programme started with the lighting of ceremonial lamp by the Principal of the College, Prof. Kuldeep Raj Sharma. Speaking on the occasion, Principal of the college emphasized on the importance of conduct of such coaching classes for outgoing students of the college in the competitive era. He added that such coaching classes will help in familiarizing the students with the examination pattern of the university entrance test. The programme was coordinated by Prof. Anjali and Prof. Sonia Bhau. Prof. Ravi, Prof. Chandershekhar, Prof. Tarsem, Prof. Jyoti, Prof. D.N. Sharma, Prof Sonam, Prof. Shivani were also present.

Meanwhile, two weeks coaching programme for JUET-2018 organised by the GDC Ramnagar Career Counseling, Guidance and Information Cell under the supervision of Convener Dr. Pankaj Sharma, Organising Secretary Prof. Shiv Kumar, started in the college. Dr. Y.P Kundal was the Chief Guest and Prof. Brinder Singh, Dean Student’s Welfare was the Guest of Honour.

The programme started with the lighting of the traditional lamp, followed by welcome and motivational keynote address by the Convener Dr. Pankaj Sharma.

The other faculty involved as resource persons in the programme included Dr. Naresh Sharma, Dr. Pankaj Sharma, Prof. Yash Pal, Dr. Om Parkash, Prof. Aditya Sharma, Prof. Shiv Kumar, Prof. Amit Singh, Prof. Mushtaq Ahmed, Sanjeev Kumar, Prof. Ram Krishan, Dr. Syed Naser, Susheel Kumar, Dr, Asha Rani, Jigmet Sangyas, Dr. Hari Singh.