Govt clarifies on applicability of Pay Levels to employees

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday issued a clarification on applicability of Pay Levels to employees on account of already availed in-situ promotions consequent to up-gradation of posts.

“Subsequent to the notification of J&K Civil Services (Revised) Pay Rules, 2018 vide SRO-193 dated April, 24 2018, various posts across the Departments had been upgraded. Consequent to such up-gradation, clarification has been sought regarding admissibility of Pay Levels on account of already availed in-situ promotions under J&K Civil Services (Higher Standard Pay Scale Scheme) Rules, 1996,” S.L Pandita, Director (Codes) Finance Department stated in clarification.

He added, “Finance Department vide OM No. A/Misc (2010)-part-1-943 dated September 20, 2018 had already clarified the matter with respect to posts upgraded vide SRO-333 dated August, 2, 2018. However, communications are still pouring as regards the treatment to be given to such posts which stand up-graded after April 24, 2018 other than those falling under SRO-333 dated August 2, 2018, particularly the posts of Election Department up-graded vide Government Order No. 30-Elec of 2019 dated May 7, 2019.”

The issue has been examined in the Finance Department and, he said, it is clarified as “Consequent to the up-gradation of various posts on or after April 25, 2018, the in-situ pay levels corresponding to the upgraded Pay Levels as available under J&K Civil Services (Higher Standard Pay Scale Scheme) Rules, 1996 shall be available prospectively from the effective date of up-gradation of such posts in respect of the employees who have availed/were due for in-situ promotion prior to such effective date of up-gradation in pre-upgraded Pay Levels”.