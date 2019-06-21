Govt cancels appointment of 35 S-Is of Finance Department

Share Share Share 0

JAMMU: The Government on Saturday ordered cancellation of appointment of 35 candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector, Finance Department (Divisional Cadre Kashmir).

“The Finance Department vide communication No. ET/Estt/154/2012 dated August 11, 2015 referred ninety three posts of Sub-Inspector (Divisional Cadre Kashmir) of the J&K Excise and State Taxes (Subordinate) Service to J&K Services Selection Board for selection of suitable candidates and the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board vide No. SSB/Secy/Sel/2019/148-54 dated January 8, 2019 forwarded select list of ninety three candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector, Divisional Cadre Kashmir indicating therein that the recommendations in favour of eight candidates is withheld for want of certain clarifications,” reads the order

“Whereas, the Finance Department vide Government Order No. 42-FD of 2019 dated January 22, 2019 issued appointment orders in favour of 85 Sub-Inspectors of Divisional Cadre Kashmir. The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board vide No. SSB/Secy/Sel/ 2019/750-52 dated January 24, 2019 and No. SSB/Secy/ Sel/18/2019/ 1855-57 dated March 12, 2019 later released recommendations in favour of seven candidates and the Finance Department vide Government Order No. 94-FD of 2019 dated February 7, 2019 and G.O.No 342-FD of April 24, 2019 issued appointment orders in their favour,” the order stated and added “Whereas, the State Taxes Commissioner/Excise Commissioner vide 302-II-Adm/8181/CST dated February 12, 2019 and No.EC/Adm/144/5020 dated March 6, 2019 later communicated that thirty six (36) appointees did not join in the department.”

They include Mehraj U Din War, Syed Imran Rashid Geelani, Irfan Yaqub, Tariq Ahmad Bhat, Mudasir Irshad, Mubark Ahmad, Azad Hussain Syed Bukhari, Anayat Farooq, Sameer Ahmad Pandit, Yasir Bashir Dar, Umar Farooq Pandith, Javeed Ahmad Khan, Ab Rehman Dar, Muneeb Hussain Pandit, Shakoor Ahmad Makroo, Wasim Hassan Laharwal, Urfa Gilani, Meraj Ahmad Malik, Masroof Ahmad Shah, Zahid Farooq, Gouhar Ahmad Dar, Sajad Hussain Shah, Ishfaq Ahmad Malik, Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh, Faiz Ahmad Faiz ,Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, Bharat Bhushan, Chandan Lal, Harish Chander Bhagat, Rahul Agustam, Baljinder Kumar, Nasreena Chowdhary, Tamchos Spalzang, Sadiqa Khanam and Ghulam Hassan.

“Finance Department vide Notice dated March 27, 2019 offered one final opportunity to these thirty six appointees who did not join within the stipulated time to report to the concerned HoDs and also furnish reasonable justification for cause of delay within ten days of issuance of the notice and in response to the Notice issued by Finance Department, the Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K, Jammu vide communication No. 1302-Adm/97-98/CST dated April 16, 2019 intimated that only one candidate namely Tajamul Yousuf from aforesaid candidates has joined while Excise Commissioner vide letter EC/ Adm/appt-sub-Insp/53 dated May 15, 2019 informed that none of the candidates responded to the Notice served by Finance Department,” the order stated and added “Now therefore, sanction is hereby accorded to the cancellation of appointment order ab-initio of the aforesaid pending thirty five (35) candidates issued vide Government Order No. 42-FD of 2019 dated January 22, 2019.”