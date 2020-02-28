Govt begins process to revoke Mufti rule’s Draconian SRO 202

In J&K alone, Govt employees have probation of 5 years; they are not paid annual increment, DA, HRA, CCA for 5 years

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: Taking cognizance of the unrest among the government employees appointed into the services in the last six years, the Lieutenant Governor’s administration on Thursday commenced the process of the revocation of the Mufti regime’s Draconian SRO 202.

With Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam as its Chairman, Government today constituted a high-level four-member committee to examine the Jammu and Kashmir Special Recruitment Rules 2015 which had been notified vide SRO 202 of 2015 Dated 30-06-2015. According to Government Order No: 293-JK(GAD) of 2020 Dated 27-02-2020, Financial Commissioner Finance, Arun Kumar Mehta, Secretary General Administration Department, Farooq Ahmad Lone, and Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Achal Sethi, would be members of the high level committee.

The committee would examine J&K Special Recruitment Rules 2015, issued vide SRO 202 of 2015, and its implications on the job structure in Government as well as its financial implications. It would also suggest a comprehensive approach, as necessary, in case the committee recommended revocation of SRO 202.

Beginning of this process is likely to bring relief to thousands of non-gazetted and gazetted Government employees who have been recruited into different services after implementation of SRO 202 in June, 2015, as currently they are not entitled either to regularisation of service or to different allowances for initial five years after their appointment and joining the services.

SRO 202 was applied to all non-gazetted services as well as the particular gazetted services as notified by the Government from time to time. Bureaucratic sources told STATE TIMES that only the incumbents selected by J&K Public Service Commission (PSC) for combined civil services like Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, Jammu and Kashmir Police Service, Jammu and Kashmir Accounts (Gazetted) Service and some other allied services, had been left out of the purview of SRO 202. It was also applied to Lecturers in Higher Education Department whose grade pay was higher than those of KAS, KPS etc.

No other State or Union Territory in India, according to government sources, had invoked such a Draconian rule to deny over half the wages, allowances, leave benefits and regularisation to the employees for first 5 years of their service. It had been widely criticised as being violation of the Constitutional guarantee of equal wages for equal work besides a brazen contempt to different rulings of the Supreme Court of India.

Due to SRO 202, government employees in Jammu and Kashmir are not entitled to transfer or regularisation of service until completion of five years of “probation”. If selected under “Reserved for Backward Area” or “Adjoining Line of Actual Control”, they are bound by SRO 202 to remain posted in such areas for initial seven years of service.

Due to SRO 202, Government employees for the first five years are entitled only to the minimum of pay scale. They are entitled to Time Scale of pay applicable to the post against which they are appointed only after completing 5 years of probation. In other words, a Government employee who would normally get Rs 55,000 a month is currently paid only Rs 35,000 to Rs 38,000 for the first years of service.

Due to SRO 202, for the first 5 years, Government employees are not paid any annual increments, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance and several other benefits. Until recently they were also denied Maternity Leave, Medical Leave and Study Leave. Sources said that a large number of departments were not still granting such leaves.

Without any justification, departments and organisations like SKIMS Soura are not even paying additional salary of two-and-a-half days for its recruits for the first five years, though it is part of their salary not an allowance. Under normal rules, Government employees in some essential services like Health and Medical Education, SKIMS, PHE, PDD are entitled to additional salary of two-and-a-half days every month as they remain on duty on 24×7 basis including on Sundays and other gazetted holidays.