Govt bans posting of teachers in ZEOs

SRINAGAR: Director School Education Kashmir Dr. G.N Itoo has said in a meeting with Joint Directors and Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of Kashmir Division that no teacher will be allowed to work in Zonal Education Offices.

The meeting was organised to review the implementation of the directions of the State government regarding detachment of the employees at the ground level.

The DSEK directed all the CEOs to implement the directions regarding the attachment of employees in letter and spirit and only avail the services of teaching staff in the offices as per guidelines already issued.

The DSEK directed the CEOs to submit the ground level implementation report in this regard bytomorrow and stressed that the defaulting officers, if any, shall be dealt strictly and the concerned Chief Education Officer shall be answerable for them.

Talking about another significant development by the department, the DSEK said the admission process in 60 Model Kindergarten Schools which are being established in all the districts of Kashmir Division shall commence from September 15, 2018. He said all the arrangements have been put in place in this connection. Besides, child friendly toilets, these schools shall have smart labs and all other ultra modern facilities present in private KG schools.

Taking stock of the availability of drinking water and toilet facilities in the schools, the DSEK directed all the concerned officers to take immediate steps to operationalise the dysfunctional toilets and ensure the availability of drinking water facility in all the schools.

During the meeting, State Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Tufail Ahmad Mattoo reviewed the salary scenario of SSA and RMSA teachers. The SPD directed all the CEOs to make sure that the salary for the months of February and June to is disbursed to these teachers immediately.

Director Academics JKBOSE Farooq Ahmad Peer informed the meeting regarding current situation of the arrangements for framing of textbooks by JKBOSE. In this connection, the DSEK stressed not to compromise on the printing quality of the books.