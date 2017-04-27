Govt bans 22 social networking sites in Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday banned 22 social networking sites and applications including Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter in Kashmir on the ground that these were being misused by anti-national and anti-social elements to fan trouble.

The ban will be in place for a month or till further orders, whichever is earlier, said an order issued by Principal Secretary (Home) R K Goyal.

“In the interest of maintenance of public order, the government hereby directs all internet service providers that any message or class of messages to or from a person or a class of persons relating to any subject or any pictorial content through the following social networking sites shall not be transmitted in Kashmir valley with immediate effect for a period of one month or till further orders, whichever is earlier,”he said in the three-page order.

The sites and applications which will be inaccessible in the valley include Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Wechat, QQ, Qzone, Google Plus, Skype, Line, Pinterest, Snapchat, Youtube, Vine and Flickr.

An earlier report said the government had suspended internet services in Kashmir for a month but this was not correct.

To ban the social networking sites and Apps, Goyal invoked the powers conferred on Government under Indian Telegraph Act 1885 read with Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules 2007 to ban these sites and applications.

“On careful examination of all relevant factors, it is observed that the use of social media platforms, which are being misused by anti-national and anti-social elements by transmitting inflammatory messages in various forms are immediately required to be regulated/curbed,” the order reads.

It said, “the anti-national and inimical elements largely succeed in transmitting unverified, objectionable and inflammatory material and content through the medium of these social networking sites.”

It was being “felt that continued misuse of social networking sites and instant messaging services is likely to be detrimental to the interests of peace and tranquility in the state,” the order said.

“It was also observed during law and order disturbances of 2016 in the Kashmir valley that anti-national and subversive elements extensively misused social media sites and instant messaging services for vitiating peace and instigating violence, which caused large scale damage to life and property,” it added.

The move comes against the backdrop of repeated student protests in Kashmir, which the authorities believe are fanned through social media.

Some days back, a police official had said that 350 WhatsApp groups were being used to spread rumours in Kashmir and the government had cracked down, shutting 90 per cent of these groups.

The mobile internet services were suspended in Kashmir on April 17, following widespread student protests in the valley against alleged highhandedness of security forces.

Malicious propaganda continues

JAMMU: Even after directing all the Internet service providers to suspend at least 22 social networking sites from transmitting any messages or class of messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any subject or any pictorial content for a period of one month the state government has failed to control the flow of messages on these popular social networking sites.

Ironically, pictures and videos of newly recruited militants, pictures of school children hoisting Pakistani flags atop administration block of a school building in Pulwama were flashed all across these social networking sites.

In the absence of clarity on suspending all categories of Internet services, the propaganda machinery active in Kashmir valley exploited the loopholes to their advantage.

Since the State Government has not blocked broadband services, a large percentage of disgruntled Kashmiri youth use the same mode of communication to spread terror on these social networking sites.Ironically, in the State Home Department order, it has been specified clearly that any violation in implementing the order would invite strict action but the same has not deterred several volunteers from logging on to the social networking sites and spreading their propaganda.

Not only this, there was no dearth of Kashmiri students who were posting pictures of protest demonstrations and images of Pakistani flag atop Pulwama Higher Secondary School. Various chat rooms and pages also remained active on these platforms making mockery of the suspension order of the State Government.