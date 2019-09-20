Govt Ayurvedic Dispensary holds awareness, health check-up camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

BASOHLI: Govt Ayurvedic Dispensary Nagrota Preyta ,Tehsil Basohli under the instructions of Director Indian System of Medicine and guidance of ADMO Kathua Dr Vikram Jamwal organised awareness and health check up camp at Surya Public Institute Nagrota Preyta in which Dr Sakshi Sharma, Medical Officer gave detailed description about the balanced diet to the Pregnant woman, lactating mothers, adolescent girls and school children.

Dr Sakshi Sharma told that Govt is very serious about the general health of every individual and it’s our collective duty to guide each and everyone regarding the diet . She told the students not to skip their breakfast and to have healthy and nutritious food in their diet by adding green salad, pulses and vegetables in their diet. Dr Sakshi also requested to the female gathering to take care of the diet of pregnant woman and lactating mothers as the health of the child also depends upon the health of the mother and her diet. Dr Sakshi also had medical check up of the present children and free medicines were distributed according to the need.

Pharmacist Mansoor Bhatti also contributed his part in the camp. Dr Sakshi thanked the school administration and staff members for their support and cooperation.