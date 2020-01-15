Govt assigns DDO powers to principals

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday assigned Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDO) powers to five principals.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the allotment of drawing & disbursing powers to the officers of the institutions, till regular heads are posted in these institutions,” reads the order issued by Hirdesh Kumar Singh, Commissioner Secretary, School Education Department.

Principal, Higher Secondary School (HSS) Sumbal, Bandipora will act as DDO at HSS Shadipora, Bandipora; Principal, HSS Khaitangan, Baramulla at GHSS Singhpora Kalan, Baramulla; Principal, BHSS Muqam Handwanpora, Kupwara at HSS Haril Mawar, Kupwara; Deputy CEO Shopian at HSS T. Wangam, Shopian; and Principal, HSS Chanunta, Udhampur at HSS Kasuri, Udhampur.