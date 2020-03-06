Govt asks PSUs to complete pending accounts by March end

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Thursday asked all Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Autonomous Bodies and Societies to complete their pending accounts, before end of March, 2020.

“The instructions had been issued vide Circular No. 01-FD/BPE of 2020 dated January 29, 2020 to all Heads of Public Sector undertakings/Autonomous Bodies/ Societies to immediately complete their pending accounts, in any case before end of March, 2020, to constitute Boards immediately, to updated the list of Director on the BoD with Registrar of Companies and to hold the first meeting of the re-constituted boards of these PSUs at an earliest,” reads the order issued by Rajneesh Gupta, Additional Secretary, Finance Department.

In this connection, the order directed to refer all Heads of Public Sector undertakings/Autonomous Bodies/ Societies to share the status of the action taken on the instructions conveyed vide aforesaid circular.