Govt asks NGOs to register details in Darpan Portal

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government asked Director School Education Kashmir/ Jammu and State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, to ensure registration of NGOs in the NGO Darpan Portal.

NITI Aayog has developed NGO Darpan Portal to provide platform to central Ministries/ Departments, States, UTs and NGOs/CSOs to bring transparency, accountability and efficiency etc in engagement of NGOs/CSOs/VOs for partnering with Government initiatives.

The said portal is meant for verification of the credentials of these non Governmental Organizations partnering with the Departments in various developmental activities.

The circular issued on Friday by Hirdesh Singh, Commissioner/Secretary, School Education Department, enjoined upon Director School Education Kashmir/Jammu and State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, to ensure registration of such NGOs in the NGO Darpan Portal and get unique identification number preventing duplication of benefits and also making grant-in-aid system transparent and efficient.

Further, the circular added, the HoDs may also develop the grant-in-aid portals and integrate with NGO Darpan Portal (via web services) so that grants from multiple sources are monitored.

Besides, a list of NGOS/CSOs/VOs and private institutions which have availed grants from the Departments during the last two financial years have to be provided to the Administrative Department for its onward submission to NITI Aayog, it stated.