Govt asks DCs to keep aside one day for grievance redressal

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: In its effort to reach out to the people of the state, Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday directed all deputy commissioners to keep aside at least one day of the week for disposal of public grievances.

An order was issued in this regard by Principal Secretary (Grievances) Rohit Kansal, an official spokesperson said here.

“All deputy commissioners shall keep aside at least one day of the week for disposal of public grievances and submit a report on pre-decided format to the project director, Project Management Unit (PMU) regularly,” the official said quoting the order.

He said the principal secretary to the governor would continue to monitor and supervise all grievances as are referred to the Raj Bhawan.

He would also, wherever needed, continue to hold review to monitor the disposal of public grievances, the spokesperson said.

He added that subject to any stipulation, the principal secretary, planning, development and monitoring department (PD&MD), would be overall in-charge for the functioning of the grievance cell.

The Governor’s Grievance Cell would continue to be serviced by the PMU headed by a project director.

“Project director PMU shall hold regular review meetings with all nodal officers to monitor the disposal of public grievances by different departments. He shall also submit a fortnightly department-wise report on the progress of the departments in disposing of public grievances on the pre-decided format to the principal secretary to governor as well as principal secretary, PD&MD,” the spokesperson said.

He said all administrative departments would hold fortnightly reviews along with their heads of departments and subordinate offices concerned to dispose of all pending public grievances.

Meanwhile, the government issued the revised schedule for weekly public hearings to be conducted by the advisers to the governor in the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu.

Advisers B B Vyas, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and K K Sharma would hear the public grievances every Monday, Thursday and Friday from 11 am to 1 pm at the JK Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Srinagar, respectively, the spokesman said.

Similarly, Vyas, Advisor K Vijay Kumar, Ganai and Sharma would hear public grievances every Friday, Thursday, Monday and Tuesday from 10 AM to 12 noon at Banquet Hall, Canal Road, Jammu, respectively, he added.