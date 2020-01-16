Govt approves creation of 780 posts in Ayurveda, Unani Colleges, 572 for new degree colleges

343 posts created for new Paediatrics Hospital Bemina

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday accorded sanction to the creation of 780 posts of various categories in the health sector in various Teaching, Non Teaching, Para-Medical and other Non-Gazetted Staff.

The Government approved the creation of 271 posts of various categories including 142 posts for Government Ayurveda Medical College-cum-Hospital, Akhnoor, Jammu and 129 posts for Government Unani Medical College-cum-Hospital, Ganderbal.

The 142 posts created for Government Ayurveda Medical College, Akhnoor include 33 posts of Teaching Faculty, 13 posts for College Administration and 21 posts of Non Teaching Staff. 75 posts in various categories have been created for Associated Hospital of the Ayurveda Medical College, Akhnoor.

The 129 posts created for Government Unani Medical College, Ganderbal include 31 posts of Teaching Faculty, 13 posts for College Administration and 21 posts of Non Teaching Staff. 64 posts in various categories have been created for Associated Hospital of the Unani Medical College, Ganderbal.

In order to promote indigenous system of medicine in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India under Centrally Sponsored Scheme has sanctioned one Government Ayurveda Medical College in Jammu Division and one Government Unani Medical College Kashmir Division. The construction work of the two colleges entrusted to the J&K Housing Board is in the final phase of completion.

In another decision, Government has approved the creation of 343 posts of various categories for the 500-bedded New Pediatrics Hospital, Bemina, Srinagar. The posts include 105 posts of Faculty, 6 posts of Hospital Administration, 87 posts of Nursing / Paramedical and 145 posts of Technical and other auxiliary staff.

The Government has also approved creation of 166 posts of different categories for making the Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience-Kashmir (Centre of Excellence) under the Department of Psychiatry, GMC, Srinagar, fully functional. The posts include 28 posts of Faculty and 138 posts of Administrative, Nursing / Paramedical, Technical and other auxiliary staff.

With the creation of these, the Health sector in general will receive a major boost in terms of availability of manpower and improving the healthcare facilities across Jammu and Kashmir.

In yet another decision, the government accorded sanction to the creation of 572 posts of various categories in the 52 Degree Colleges sanctioned during the year 2019.

The posts include 52 posts of Principals, 208 posts of Assistant Professors, 52 posts of Physical Training Instructors and 52 posts each of Junior Assistants, Library Assistants, Accounts Assistants, Orderly and Chowkidars.

In order to provide access to quality education to students particularly living in difficult, rural and un-served pockets, Government during the year 2019 approved opening up of 52 Colleges across Jammu and Kashmir.

The work for construction of 33 colleges has been allotted to R&B Department and the remaining to JKPCC.

The creation of these posts will help to make the colleges fully functional.