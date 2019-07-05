Govt approves areas for inclusion in Jammu, Srinagar Metropolitan regions

Thrust on IT parks, Light Rail System, infra development

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council, which met under the Chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik has approved the areas to be included in the Srinagar Metropolitan Region and Jammu Metropolitan Region.

The areas for these Metropolitan Region Development Authorities (MRDAs) have been selected on the principles of regional planning and development in order to keep the development pace with the growing population in the twin capital cities of Srinagar, Jammu, said Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal, was also at the press conference.

Gupta said authorities were created under “The Jammu and Kashmir Metropolitan Region Development Authorities Act, 2018” in December, 2018, and subsequently created two umbrella Authorities under the Act, namely, “Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority” and “Srinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority” to provide an integrative framework for the purpose of planned development of these regions.

These MRDAs will prepare an “Infrastructure Development Plan” which will be the guide for annual investments in creating infrastructure, he added.

In the next few years, the thrust of the annual plan will be to reduce the deficit on infrastructure – roads, water supply, sewerage, storm water drainage, public transportation including, light rails, e-buses and other amenities.

Besides infrastructure, these authorities, through a consultative exercise with the Police and the Municipal Corporations and Deputy Commissioners will formulate a Comprehensive Mobility Management Plan, for managing mobility in the region, Gupta said.

These new authorities will also prepare a Sustainable Management Plan for the urban environment, such as, increasing the area under green cover, water conservation, waste water treatment, water recycling, rainwater harvesting, energy conservation, adoption of renewable sources of energy, provision of open spaces and city parks.

While elaborating the development plan, Gupta said the authorities will also develop Satellite Townships in Greater Jammu and Greater Srinagar. Million sq ft IT parks will also be developed in these townships.

To fully operationalize these Authorities, necessary staff, including outsourced domain experts will be provided by the Government, he added.

Two Mass Rapid Transit Corporations (MRTCs), for Srinagar and Jammu both the capital cities of the State, were incorporated in February this year. Dr E. Sreedharan, has been appointed as the Principal Advisor to these Corporations.

These Corporations are the extended arms of the Metropolitan Authorities, earlier constituted by the State Government, and are there to supplement the efforts of these authorities in achieving their objectives of proper, orderly and rapid development of these areas and executing plans, projects and schemes especially related to Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) and Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS).

These Corporations are taking steps to address the issue of urban mobility in the State in a holistic manner by providing safe, affordable, quick, comfortable, reliable and sustainable access for the growing number of city residents to jobs, education, recreation and such other needs within our cities, by establishment of quality focused multi-modal public transport systems that are well integrated, providing seamless travel across modes, land use transport integration, introducing intelligent transport systems for traffic management etc.

Comprehensive Mobility Plans (CMPs) for the two Capital cities earlier prepared by RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) – A Government of India Enterprise, are being updated. The two MRTCs will take further steps to implement the recommendations.

As part of the recommendations of CMP, the MRTCs have undertaken the implementation of the Light Rail Transit Systems for the two Capital Cities. The SAC in its meeting held on 7th June this year, approved the Elevated Corridor option for the two Light Rail Transit Systems to be operationalized. M/S RITES is finalizing the DPRs for the two Light Rail Transit Systems.

It is proposed to have Light Rail System, the first in India, which will have low footprint, low noise, greater comfort, aesthetic appeal and will blend with the surrounding landscape.

Proposed Corridors

Srinagar:

Phase-1

Two Corridors; HMT Junction to Indra Nagar and Osmanabad to Hazuribagh; 25 km; 24 Stations

Phase-II

Two Corridors; lndra Nagar to Pampore Bus Stand & Hazuribagh to Airport; 17.5 km; 14 Stations.

Jammu:

Phase-I

Two Corridors; Bantalab to Greater Kailash & Udheywala to Exhibition Ground; 23 km; 23 Stations

Phase-II

Two Corridors; Greater Kailash to Bari Brahamana Rly Station & Exhibition Ground to Satwari Chowk to Airport; 20.5 km; 17 Stations.