Govt approves 2 pc hike in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police

Ration Money Allowance for non-gazetted Police personnel enhanced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per month

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik has approved enhancement in Hardship Allowance of all ranks of the J&K Police personnel from existing 8 per cent to 10 per cent of the basic pay, with effect from August 1, 2019.

SAC also approved increase in Hardship Allowance from existing 10 per cent to 12 per cent of the basic pay in respect of classified category of J&K Police including SOG/BDS with effect from August 1, 2019. The decision will benefit around 84,000 JK Police personnel.

The increase in the Hardship Allowance will boost the morale of the Jawans and motivate them for better performance in challenging circumstances.

64 KAS officers get selection grade, 2 time scale; 4 inducted in TS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) has approved release of Selection Grade (Rs.15,600-39,100 + GP RS.7600- pre revised) in favour of 64 officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service. 24 officers have been sanctioned Selection Grade with effect from January 1, 2017, five officers with effect from January 1, 2018 and 35 officers with effect from January 1, 2019. The officers sanctioned Selection Grade w.e.f January 1, 2017 are Bashir Ahmad Lone, Rishpal Singh, Vikas Gupta, Pankaj Raj Katoch, Tassaduq Hussain Mir, Narinder Khajuria, Tilak Raj Sharma, Ashok Kumar Sharma, Khalid Majeed, Charandeep Singh, Kanta Devi, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Rajinder Kumar Sharma, Puneet Sharma, Shabir Hussain Bhat, Altaf Ahmad Khan, Haris Ahmad Handoo, Kapil Sharma, Syed Qamar Sajad, Abid Hussain, Pankaj Kumar Sharma and Suraj Parkash Rukwal.

The officers sanctioned Selection Grade with effect from January 1, 2018 are Pawan Kumar, Mohammad Farooq Dar, Akramulla Tak, Bharat Singh and Abdul Satar.

The officers sanctioned Selection Grade with effect from January 1, 2019 are Jyoti Rani Slathia, Sham Lal, Krishan Lal, Babu Ram, Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, Abdul Aziz Sheikh, Manzoor Hussain, Naresh Kumar, Trishala Kumari, Kunzes Angmo, Pran Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Zahida Bano, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, Rajesh Sharma, Ashish Kumar Gupta, Rakesh Magotra, Anu Behl, Amarjeet Singh, Ankur Mahajan, Pankaj Gupta, Ulfat Jabeen, Shagun Sharma, Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, Namrita Dogra, Dr. Nasir Ahmad Lone, Anju Gupta, Sandesh Kumar Sharma, Showkat Ahmad Rather, Ashiq Hussain Lily, Dr. Nargis Suraiya and Naseer Ahmad Wani.

In a separate decision, SAC has approved release of grade of the Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in favour of Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh notionally with effect from July 25, 2008 to February 28, 2018 and regularly with effect from March 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 i.e. the date of his retirement and in respect of Mir Munawar notionally with effect from January 1, 2015 to February 28, 2019 and regularly with effect from March 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019 i.e. the date of his retirement.

SAC also approved appointment of four officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Development (Gazetted) Service, namely, Nazir Ahmad Lone (notionally with effect from September 25, 2008), Bashir Ahmad Hajam (notionally with effect from January 1, 2013), Fayaz Ahmad Bhat (notionally with effect from January 1, 2013) and Hakeem Tanveer Ahmad (notionally with effect from January 1, 2015) to the Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service i.e. from the date their juniors have been appointed and regularly from a prospective date.

The SAC has also accorded sanction to the enhancement of Ration Money Allowance in favour of non-gazetted Police personnel from the existing Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per month with effect from August 1, 2019.

The decision will benefit around 83,000 Police personnel from follower to Inspector and give them financial relief and help them improve their living conditions. The increase in the Ration Money Allowance will boost the morale of the Jawans and motivate them for better performance in challenging circumstances. It will also bring JK Police Jawans closer to the amount which Central Forces get, with whom they often live and work together.