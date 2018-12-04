Govt appoints seven District & Sessions Judges, 11 Munsiffs

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The State Government on Monday appointed seven Adhoc District & Sessions Judges and eleven Munsiffs.

In this regard, the order issued by Law Secretary Achal Sethi reads, “As recommended by the High Court, sanction, in terms of Rule 20 of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2009, is accorded to the adhoc appointment of the Sub Judges Mirza Riyaz ul Haq, Vijay Singh Manhas, Masarat Roohi, Balbir Lal, Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Kusum Lata Pandita and Aijaz Ahmad Khan as District & Sessions Judges.

Another order issued in this regard reads, “As recommended by the High Court, sanction, in terms of Rule 42 of J&K Civil Services (Judicial) Recruitment Rules 1967, is accorded to the appointment of Sidhant Vaid, Amandeep Kour, Shama Sharma, Priyanka Mahajan, Masrat Jabeen, Maleeka Sharma, Ananta Raina, Shabir Ahmed Malik, Altaf Ahmad Malik, Meera Bangotra and Assma Choudhary as Munsiffs.