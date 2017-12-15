Govt appoints Principals in 61 colleges

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a significant move, the government has appointed College Principals for 61 colleges in the state.

In this regard, the Higher Education Department as per its order number 684-HE of 2017 dated 12-12-2017, has disposed of this long pending issue of appointment of College Principals in the Pay Band of Rs. 37400-67000 + AGP 10000. The matter has been ultimately disposed of on the basis of recommendations of J&K PSC and opinion of the Law Department.

Pertinently, Minister for Education, Altaf Bukhari took keen interest in resolving this long pending demand of appointment of Principals in the colleges.

Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon also contributed a lot in removing the procedural and legal impediments and other existing bottlenecks.

President, College Teachers Association, Srinagar and Jammu has termed this appointment as a constructive step which shall serve a long way in uplifting the standards of Higher Education in the State besides acting as a morale booster for the faculty.