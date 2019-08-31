Govt appoints nine pvt sector experts as joint secys

Agency

New Delhi: In a first, the Union government on Friday appointed nine private sector specialists in various fields as joint secretaries in various ministries under its lateral recruitment policy. The appointments were cleared by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nine joint secretaries from among the private sector experts have been appointed for a period of three years or till further orders, whichever is earlier, said a government notification. They have been deputed to various ministries “in Level 14 of the pay matrix as per the Seventh Central Pay Commission”, said the notification, adding their appointments will be effective from the day they assume charges.

Those who were appointed are: Kakoli Ghosh (Ministry of Agriculture), Amber Dubey (Civil Aviation), Arun Goel (Commerce), Rajeev Saksena (Economic Affairs), Sujit Kumar Bajpayee (Environment, Forests).

Others are: Saurabh Mishra (Financial Services), Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale (New and Renewable Energy), Suman Prasad Singh (Road Transport and Highways) and Bhushan Kumar (Shipping).