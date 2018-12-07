Govt appoints Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Chief Economic Advisor

Share Share 0 Share

New Delhi: The government on Friday appointed ISB Hyderabad professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Chief Economic Adviser for a period of three years.

The post of CEA fell vacant in July when Arvind Subramanaian resigned ahead of the end of his extended tenure in October.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved for the appointment of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Associate Prof. and ED (CAF), ISB, Hyderabad, to the post of Chief Economic Adviser,” said a government notification.

His appointment will be for a period of three years, it said.

The government had invited applications for the post of CEA in July.

An IIT-IIM alumnus, Subramanian holds PhD (Financial Economics) from Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, the US.

According to the ISB website, Subramanian is one of the leading experts in banking, corporate governance and economic policy.

He has served on the expert committees on Corporate Governance for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and on Governance of Banks for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Besides, he was a member of Sebi’s standing committees on Alternative Investment Policy, Primary Markets, Secondary Markets and Research.

He is also on the boards of Bandhan Bank, the National Institute of Bank Management, and the RBI Academy.

Before beginning his academic career, the website said Subramanian worked as a consultant with JPMorgan Chase in New York.(PTI)