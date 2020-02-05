Govt appoints FAAs, PIOs under RTI Act 2005

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday appointed First Appellate Authority (FAA) and Public Information Officers (PIOs) under RTI Act, 2005.

“In terms of Section 5(1) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, sanction is accorded to the appointment of four officers as First Appellate Authority (FAA) and Public Information Officers (PIOs) to dispose of the applications under Right to Information Act, 2005,” reads the order issued by Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary, Higher Education Department.

As per order, Ali Afsar Khan, Additional Secretary, Higher Education Department has been appointed as FAA, Higher Education Department while Prof. Yaseen Ahmad Shah, Director Colleges, J&K as FAA for Directorate of Colleges J&K. Gurdeep Kour, Under Secretary, Higher Education Department has been nominated as PIO, Higher Education Department and Principals of Government Degree Colleges of J&K as PIOs of the concerned colleges.