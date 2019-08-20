Govt appoints 12 ACFs, 3 Range Officers

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Government on Monday appointed 12 Assistant Conservator of Forests and three Range Officers Grade-I in the Forest (Territorial) Department.

As per the official communiqué received from the Forest Department, Roopali Arora, resident of Channi Himmat, Vishal Choudhary, resident of Arnia, Suchita Sharma, resident of Nowshera, Umer Farooq, resident of Tarathpora, Faisal Farooq, resident of Awantipora, Abid Ali Lone, resident of Sopore, Sudershan Singh, resident of Pogal Paristan, Danish Khan, resident of Rafiabad, Devender Kumar, resident of Nagbani Faloura, Shakeel Ahmad, resident of Kochushay Shakar, Qamar Rashid Khan, resident of Mendhar and Mohammad Iftikhar-ul-Zaman have been appointed as Assistant Conservator of Forests in the Forest (Territorial) Department in the Pay Scale L8- Rs 47,600-1,51,100 (pre-revised Rs 9,300-34,800 + Grade Pay Rs 4,800).

Similarly, Muneesa Banday, resident of Nawa Kadal Srinagar, Ubeed Mohammad Lankar, resident of Budgam and Sheikh Mohammad Iqbal, resident of Handwara have been appointed as Range Officers Grade I in the Forest (Territorial) Department in the Pay Scale L6E- Rs 35,900-1,13,500 (pre-revised Rs 9,300-34,800 + Grade Pay Rs 4,280).

The appointees shall report to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K within a period of 21 days from the date of issuance of the appointment order and shall be allowed to join only on production of the necessary documents/certificates, Forest Department order stated.