Govt appoints 11 Munsiffs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Law Department of J&K Government has issued appointment order of 11 Munsiffs.

According to the order issued by Abdul Majid Bhat Secretary J&K Law Department as recommended by the High Court, sanction, in terms of Rule 42 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Judicial) Recruitment Rules, 1967, is accorded to the officiating appointment of 11 candidates as Munsiffs in the Subordinate Judiciary in the pay scale of Rs 27700-44770. The candidates include Faizan I Nazar, Majid Farooq Mir, Mohammad Ishtiyaq Alam Baba, Javid Ahmad Pary, Kamiya Singh Andotra, Ch. Ghulam Murtza, Rimpi Rani, Imran Hanief Khan, Babar Hussain, Easar UI Nabi and Rafaqat Hussain.