Govt apathetic towards increasing corruption: Sawhney

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Expressing serious concern on Govt’s apathy towards increasing corruption in administration in general and JMC in particular, former Minister and General Secretary JKPCC, Yogesh Sawhney demanded stern action against all those found involved a corruption and malpractices.

While interacting with media here on Monday, Sawhney said that recently during proceedings of Jammu Municipality, a BJP Corporator raised issue of rising corruption within the municipality and further claimed that bribery and corruption were becoming everyday affair in JMC. The same meeting also observed a walkout but it is a matter of grave concern that even after the allegations were made by a BJP Corporator, no further action or discussion took place in this regard, he asserted.

“Why no action has been taken over the issue, even when one of their own party members has made allegations claiming that JMC is suffering from increasing corruption,” asked Sawhney, demanding holding an enquiry by the Anti Corruption Bureau on the matter. “In fact, the issue is being suppressed to such an extent that none is even talking about it. As such, the government must intervene into the matter and order an enquiry over the allegations made by BJP corporator,” he demanded.