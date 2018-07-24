Govt announces amnesty scheme for registered dealers having tax arrears payable

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Recovery) Kashmir Division, Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, who is also Collector of the Department has informed all registered dealers having tax arrears payable against them that the Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced amnesty scheme where in principal amount of tax is to be deposited in three equal installments with the first installment to be paid up to August 14, 2018 and there will be 100 per cent remission of interest and penalty on the arrears of tax. The Deputy Commissioner (Recovery) has requested all registered dealers to avail the benefits of said amnesty scheme and submit their requisite documents in their respective circle offices up to August 14, 2018 failing which recovery proceedings shall be initiated against the defaulters without giving and further intimation.