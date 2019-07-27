Govt allots departments to nine Law Officers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Friday allocated Departments to nine Law Officers in the Jammu Wing of the High Court.

“In partial modification of Government Order No. 2536-LD (A) of 2019 dated April 2, 2019, the re-allocation of litigation work amongst the Law Officers in Jammu Wing of the High Court is ordered,” reads the order issued by Achal Sethi, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

According to order, H.A Siddiqui, Senior Additional Advocate General has been allocated the General Administration Department, Health and Medical Education Department, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs and State Legal Services Authority; C M. Koul, Senior Additional Advocate General, has been allocated School Education Department (Districts of Poonch, Reasi and Kathua), Planning, Monitoring & Development Department, Hospitality and Protocol Department, Civil Aviation Department and Election Department; Ravinder Gupta, Additional Advocate General, has been allocated Public Works (R&B) Department, ARI Trainings Department, Ranbir Government Press; Farooq Ahmad Natnoo, Additional Advocate General has been allocated Industries and Commerce Department, Tourism Department, Custodian Department, Board of Professional Entrance Examination and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation; Aseem Sawhney, Additional Advocate General has been allocated Agriculture Production Department, School Education Department (Districts of Rajouri, Samba and Jammu), Youth Services and Sports Department, Power Development Department, Resident Commissioner, New Delhi and Technical Education Department; Amit Gupta, Additional Advocate General has been allocated Estates Department, Service Selection Board and Economic Reconstruction Agency; Arshad Malik, Deputy Advocate General has been allocated Transport Department, Cable Car Corporation and J&K Projects Construction Corporation; Sudesh Magotra, Deputy Advocate General has been allocated Higher Education Department, Horticulture Department, Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department, State Financial Corporation and Floriculture Department including Gardens & Parks; Rajesh Thappa, Deputy Advocate General has been allocated School Education Department (Districts of Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban), Information Department, Information and Technology Department and Jammu Development Authority.

“In partial modification of Government Order No.982-LD (A) of 2019 dated February 13, 2019, it is hereby ordered that all the criminal cases pertaining to Anti-Corruption Bureau pending before the High Court at Srinagar shall be looked after by Asifa Padroo, Additional Advocate General, Srinagar,” reads another order.