Govt accountable to people: Vakil

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: President Jammu and Kashmir Bachao Tehreek and former Minister, Abdul Gani Vakil, terming unabated civilian killings in South Kashmir as unfortunate, asked the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti to step down immediately as anger of common masses has crossed the limits of tolerance and has now exhausted completely.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Vakil said that it is due to wrong policies of both Central and State Governments that alienation is brewing up and educated youth are once again picking guns despite knowing the fate of same.

Vakil said that popular government is accountable to the people and it must explain the level of adherence to Insaniyat, Jamhuriat and Kashmiriyat as pellet guns are still being used despite assurance of Union Home Minister that less lethal weapons of crowd control will be used.

Vakil urged the Central Government not to waste more time and explore every possibility of resolving the Kashmir issue with dialogue and in an amicable way.