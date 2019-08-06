Govt abused executive powers to tear apart J&K: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government on Tuesday of abusing its executive powers to “tear apart” the state of Jammu and Kashmir and said this would have serious implications on national security.

He also alleged that leaders of political parties in Kashmir were jailed at secret locations, which was “unconstitutional and undemocratic”, and demanded their immediate release.

Gandhi said the move was “short-sighted and foolish” as it would allow terrorists to fill up the leadership vacuum created by the central government.

A day after the Centre revoked the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two Union territories, the Congress leader said national integration could not be furthered by unilaterally “tearing apart” the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land.

“This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security,” he said on Twitter.

This was Gandhi’s first comment since the government revoked the provisions of Article 370 on Monday to take away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and proposed that the state be bifurcated into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Kashmir’s mainstream political leaders have been jailed at secret locations. This is unconstitutional and undemocratic.

“It’s also short sighted and foolish because it will allow terrorists to fill the leadership vacuum created by GOI. The imprisoned leaders must be released,” he said on Twitter.(PTI)