Governor’s war against corruption becomes talking point in J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

With corruption coming under sharp focus in Jammu and Kashmir, a public debate is currently on about the end results. Will the corrupt be shamed and punished? This is a big question lurking in the minds of the people.

Every successive government in the State has begun their innings with the lofty pledges of wiping out corruption but, on the contrary, one after another, they ended up with horrendous acts of omission and commission. Who doesn’t know about the level of corruption but who to complain? However, hope has overtaken the despair after the incumbent in Raj Bhavan, Governor Satya Pal Malik spoke his mind. He even walked the talk by rescinding the decision on Reliance Group Mediclaim, thereby infusing a sense of hope among the people. An impression is gaining momentum that a Governor, who does not shy away in undoing the wrong committed under his nose can’t spare those having fleeced the State over the years.

Suchha Singh, Corporator Ward No 31 hailed Governor Satya Pal Malik for highlighting the misdeeds of previous government. He said after a long time someone has taken a bold decision in making public the wrong doings of successive governments. He asked the Governor Malik to continue his job with such spirit and weed-out corruption from J&K. He said the people of J&K have high hopes from the Governor and they are anticipating that soon the government officials as well as bureaucrats from top to the bottom involved in corrupt practices shall be exposed. He asked the Governor to bring out more scams of previous government so that the graph of corruption could be brought down. He emphasised that if any political leader or bureaucrat is found involved in corruption, he/she should not be spared. hailed Governor Satya Pal Malik for highlighting the misdeeds of previous government. He said after a long time someone has taken a bold decision in making public the wrong doings of successive governments. He asked the Governor Malik to continue his job with such spirit and weed-out corruption from J&K. He said the people of J&K have high hopes from the Governor and they are anticipating that soon the government officials as well as bureaucrats from top to the bottom involved in corrupt practices shall be exposed. He asked the Governor to bring out more scams of previous government so that the graph of corruption could be brought down. He emphasised that if any political leader or bureaucrat is found involved in corruption, he/she should not be spared.

Rahul Sharma, a student said it’s very hard to get government job in today’s era and especially in Jammu and Kashmir. People who have approach and strong background manage government jobs very easily, he alleged adding Governor Malik has raised a new ray of hope among the job aspirants who are working hard day and night to get government jobs. “Governor should keep a strict vigil on the recruitment agencies to end discrimination,” he added. Rahul Sharma, a student said it’s very hard to get government job in today’s era and especially in Jammu and Kashmir. People who have approach and strong background manage government jobs very easily, he alleged adding Governor Malik has raised a new ray of hope among the job aspirants who are working hard day and night to get government jobs. “Governor should keep a strict vigil on the recruitment agencies to end discrimination,” he added.

Vikrant Kapoor, State President Hindustan Shiv Sena, said that the disclosures made by the Governor have given a new hope to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He lambasted the successive governments for their failure to address the problems and the discrimination being meted by the people of the State. He said the leaders of previous government did not come upto the expectations of the people of Jammu region. Kapoor asked the Governor to set apart corrupt officials and give them severe punishment to set an example for others. Vikrant Kapoor, State President Hindustan Shiv Sena, said that the disclosures made by the Governor have given a new hope to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He lambasted the successive governments for their failure to address the problems and the discrimination being meted by the people of the State. He said the leaders of previous government did not come upto the expectations of the people of Jammu region. Kapoor asked the Governor to set apart corrupt officials and give them severe punishment to set an example for others.

Raj Singh, State Secretary Shiv Sena J&K, said that J&K is slated among top most corrupt states in our country. There is dire need to take necessary steps to wide-out corruption from J&K. The political leaders have created chaos to take undue benefits through corruption. People especially jobless youth gave them mandate so that the hardships being faced by them could be resolved but instead of addressing problems they are creating more problems for the unemployed youth of the State. While appreciating Malik for exposing the recruitment scam, he hoped that the Anti-Corruption Bureau established by Governor himself will help in eradicating corruption from J&K. Raj Singh, State Secretary Shiv Sena J&K, said that J&K is slated among top most corrupt states in our country. There is dire need to take necessary steps to wide-out corruption from J&K. The political leaders have created chaos to take undue benefits through corruption. People especially jobless youth gave them mandate so that the hardships being faced by them could be resolved but instead of addressing problems they are creating more problems for the unemployed youth of the State. While appreciating Malik for exposing the recruitment scam, he hoped that the Anti-Corruption Bureau established by Governor himself will help in eradicating corruption from J&K.

Vani Kapoor, an entrepreneur, applauded the initiative taken by the Governor in unveiling the contours of deep rooted corruption prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir. She said that the path chosen by the head of the State of Jammu and Kashmir is full of difficulties and surely will invite disdainful response from those involved neck-deep in the menace of managing things unrightfully only for satiating their vested interests. She however congratulated Governor S.P Malik for his tirade against corrupt in the society mentioning specially the politically tough decision of rescinding order of health insurance to State employees and pensioners through a private firm citing irregularities in the process. Vani expressed deep satisfaction in the strategy adopted by the Governor Malik in containing wrongs prevalent in Jammu and Kashmir. Vani Kapoor, an entrepreneur, applauded the initiative taken by the Governor in unveiling the contours of deep rooted corruption prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir. She said that the path chosen by the head of the State of Jammu and Kashmir is full of difficulties and surely will invite disdainful response from those involved neck-deep in the menace of managing things unrightfully only for satiating their vested interests. She however congratulated Governor S.P Malik for his tirade against corrupt in the society mentioning specially the politically tough decision of rescinding order of health insurance to State employees and pensioners through a private firm citing irregularities in the process. Vani expressed deep satisfaction in the strategy adopted by the Governor Malik in containing wrongs prevalent in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kaarnik Jamwal, a student, said “I was totally shocked after Governor’s revelations about the recruitment scam. The Governor Malik should create a mechanism so that the discrimination could be removed and the deserving students should be given a chance to blossom. He said honest officials in the government sector are the need of the hour and the Governor is the only person who can make a way for the deserving youth. Kaarnik Jamwal, a student, said “I was totally shocked after Governor’s revelations about the recruitment scam. The Governor Malik should create a mechanism so that the discrimination could be removed and the deserving students should be given a chance to blossom. He said honest officials in the government sector are the need of the hour and the Governor is the only person who can make a way for the deserving youth.