Governor’s war against corruption becomes talking point in J&K

With corruption coming under sharp focus in Jammu and Kashmir, a public debate is currently on about the end results. Will the corrupt be shamed and punished? This is a big question lurking in the minds of the people.
Every successive government in the State has begun their innings with the lofty pledges of wiping out corruption but, on the contrary, one after another, they ended up with horrendous acts of omission and commission. Who doesn’t know about the level of corruption but who to complain? However, hope has overtaken the despair after the incumbent in Raj Bhavan, Governor Satya Pal Malik spoke his mind. He even walked the talk by rescinding the decision on Reliance Group Mediclaim, thereby infusing a sense of hope among the people. An impression is gaining momentum that a Governor, who does not shy away in undoing the wrong committed under his nose can’t spare those having fleeced the State over the years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Female-oriented’ films will be a thing till they become a norm: Richa Chadha
‘Kedarnath’ to hit the screens on December 7
Air pollutants major contributor for cardio respiratory diseases: Dr Sushil
Aamir Khan the only daring actor: Vishal Bhardwaj
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder; Causes, Prevention and Myth
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper