Governor’s rule only way out in J&K: KPC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Kundan Kashmiri, President Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC) urged the President to dissolve the State Assembly and declare Governor’s rule in the State of J&K to end the crisis.

He said that the artificial combination of PDP and BJP had sown poisonous seeds of conflict and distortion because of the combination of two parties having political agendas vertically opposed to each other and Agenda of Alliance is totally against the interest of Indian nation as well as State of J&K.

Kundan urged the President to declare Article 370 as void so that the Parliament is declared competent to deal with the constitutional matters vis-à-vis Jammu and Kashmir.

He also urged President to direct the Prime Minister to hold a meeting of all the political parties to seek their opinion as regards to reorganisation of J&K State so as to establish two states which include Jammu State and Kashmir Valley State, and two Union Territories for people of Ladakh and Kashmiri Pandits.

This will fulfill the long pending demand of Separate Kashyap Bhoomi to Kashmiri Pandits, Union Territory to the people of Ladakh and separate states to the people of Jammu and people of Kashmir, he said.

Similar views were expressed by Tej Pandita, Senior Vice President KPC, M.N Raina Vice President Susheel ji Bhat, Organising Secretary and R.L Raina Secretary.