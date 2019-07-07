Governor’s Administration cancels 2016 job selections in KVIB

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Governor’s Administration has cancelled the selection of candidates for 101 posts made in 2016 in Khadi and Village Industries Board during PDP and BJP government after an inquiry report was submitted by the inquiry committee which probed the issue of illegal appointments.

Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Navin Choudhary (IAS) in a seven page order has cancelled the appointments made in 2017 for the advertisement notification issued in August 2016.

The KVIB will provide opportunity of being heard to all candidates appointed to different category of posts pursuant to the advertisement notice dated 08.10.2016 and fulfill all formalities required under law before cancelling the appointment of these candidates.

The then KVIB Vice Chairman was PDP leader Peer Mansoor and its minister was then BJP legislator Chandra Prakash Ganga.

The inquiry committee, which was led by then Home Secretary R K Goel, report submitted to the Government said that extensive efforts have been made to ascertain all the facts relating to the entire recruitment process, which became a subject matter of high level inquiry.

The committee is of the considered view that the entire process suffers from various deficiencies/ flaws as brought out in chapters-III, IV and V. the committee, therefore, recommends that the entire process be quashed and initiated de.novo, after following the due procedure.

There was very little notice period provided to the candidates particularly appearing in the interview for the post of Jr. Supervisor, Accounts Assistant/Jr. Auditor, Executive Officer, Assistant Executive Officer and Publicity Officer from Jammu Division.