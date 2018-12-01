Governor visits Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Share Share 0 Share 0

Reviews facilities for pilgrims, announces two and half days additional salary for Safaikaramcharis as special reward

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday visited the cave Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum.

Malik, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, prayed for the “peace, progress and prosperity” of the State.

He later took stock of the infrastructural facilities and other logistics put in place by the board for the pilgrims and emphasised the need for providing best possible arrangements for the Yatris.

He also reviewed the medicare facilities, water and power supply, sanitation and cleanliness and the safety and security arrangements for the pilgrims.

While taking a review of the implementation of the Master Plan for Bhawan and the Extended Shrine Area, prepared by the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, and which is to be executed in phases, the Governor directed Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer of the Board, to ensure timely implementation of the various components of the Master Plan for establishing infrastructural facilities for the visiting pilgrims in a planned and holistic manner.

He also emphasised on expeditious planning and construction of Durga Bhawan for providing on-floor free of cost accommodation facilities for pilgrims by maximising the utilisation of space.

The Governor was also briefed by the CEO on the operationalisation of the Bhawan-Bhairon Passenger Ropeway project which is currently undergoing trials and testing. The Governor stressed for its early completion for the convenience of the Yatris.

The Governor complimented the entire team of Safaikaramcharis and their supervisors for providing cleanliness and hygienic facilities to the pilgrims and for winning the cleanest religious place award at the national level recently.

As an encouragement to the dedicated team of Safaikaramcharis (SKCs), the Governor announced an additional two and half days salary for all the SKCs as a special one-time incentive. He hoped that this will motivate them to give their best services to the Yatris.

B.B Vyas, Member of the Shrine Board was present on the occasion.

Besides, Amit Vermani, Dy. CEO; Naresh Kumar, SDM Bhawan; Naresh Singh, Additional SP Katra; Manu Hansa, Assistant CEO; and other concerned officers and engineers of the Shrine Board were also present.