Governor to inaugurate 9-day Tribal Festival in Leh today

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Governor Satya Pal Malik and Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda will inaugurate the 9-day long Tribal Festival Aadi-Mahotsav at Leh Polo Ground on Saturday, 17th August, 2019 in presence of the Minister for State for Tribal Affairs, Renuka Singh and Chairman, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), R C Meena.

Briefing media persons here, Managing Director TRIFED, Pravir Krishna flanked by Executive Director TRIFED, Sangeeta Mahendra said that the ‘Tribal Festival’, Aadi Mahotsav, is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India & Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED). As the theme of the festival is ‘a celebration of spirit of Tribal Craft, Culture and Commerce’, the TRIFED will essentially play a role of a `Service provider’ & ‘Market Developer’, he added.

“Around 160 tribal artisans from more than 20 States across the country will participate in the festival and showcase their masterpieces. The products range will comprise of tribal textiles from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal; tribal jewellery from Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and North East; tribal paintings like Gond-art from Madhya Pradesh, Warli art from Maharashtra, metal craft from Chhattisgarh, black pottery from Manipur, naturals and organic products from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka,” he asserted.

Ladakhi cultural troupes will also present folk dances such as Jabro Dance (A nomadic dance and song of people inhabiting Eastern Ladakh) and Spawo dance (A heroic song and dance associated with a legendary hero of Himalayan region called Gesar).