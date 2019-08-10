Governor takes round of city, visits different localities

Srinagar: Governor Satya Pal Malik in order to get first hand appraisal of the prevailing situation in Srinagar city, visited various localities including Rawalpora, Rambagh, Jawahar Nagar, Sonwar and Rajbagh. He was accompanied by BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Umang Narula, Financial Commissioner to Governor; Sh. Baseer Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

Governor visited the Lalla Ded Hospital and G.B. Pant Children Hospital in Sonwar. He took round of the Hospitals and reviewed facilities with the doctors, interacted with patients and parents of children inside Wards and took their feedback about the medical treatment being provided to the ailing persons. He was informed about the sufficient stock of medicines available with the hospitals and all possible health care services were being provided to patients.

Governor also directed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to airlift a child from Srinagar to Delhi for further specialized treatment.

Governor while taking a round of the city noted functioning of ATMs, on ground sanitation and other basic facilities like water supply and electricity. He expressed satisfaction over on the whole semblance of peace and calm prevailing in the city.

Meanwhile private vehicles were seen plying on the roads, vendors selling fresh vegetables and fruits and people busy with buying their daily needs along the roadsides. He also took stock of ration supply in Fair price shops which were seen open in various localities. He took note of various animal Mandis allowed at different places by the Administration for buying and selling of animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Divisional Commissioner briefed Governor about the arrangements made for celebration of Eid-ul-Azha and informed about Mobile vans which have been pressed into service for selling essential commodities to people and instructions passed on to officers to keep check on profiteering and other unethical trade practices by the traders. He assured Governor regarding adequate availability of electricity, water supply and sanitation arrangements for observing the festival in a befitting manner.