Governor summons top security brass, reviews situation

SRINAGAR: In the context of recent developments and certain reports received by him, Governor N.N Vohra spent almost the whole day on Monday in meeting senior echelons in the security apparatus.

Governor received an extensive briefing from Lt Gen A.K Bhat, GoC 15 Corps, about the situation along the entire LoC and activities of the various terrorist groups in the hinterland. Governor received similar briefings from S.P Pani, IGP Kashmir Division and Ravideep Singh Sahi, IG CRPF. He also held discussions with the chiefs of Central Intelligence Agencies.

In a related development, top security officials reviewed the security situation including intelligence gathering and operations in north Kashmir, an Army official said.

A high-level joint meeting of the Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF was held at Kilo Force Headquarters at Sharifabad.

Senior officers of the respective services interacted with the functional level officers and reviewed the security situation in north Kashmir,” the official said here. The meeting was co-chaired by Kilo Force Commander Major General A K Singh and IGP Kashmir S P Pani and attended by various sector commanders, commanding officers, and SSPs of all the districts of north Kashmir.

Besides sharing ideas, the IGP Kashmir assured everyone of total support and continued synergy among the security forces, he said.

The IG CRPF also gave valuable insights and assured full support during all operations, he added. Maj Gen Singh emphasised that the entire north Kashmir is well geared to fight against the militants and exhorted everyone to continue working towards bringing peace and harmony in the region, the official said.