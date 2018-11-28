Governor successfully impresses, ‘tames’ Omar, Mehbooba

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAJ DALUJA

JAMMU: Till yesterday they were literally gunning for him and today former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are all praise for Governor Satya Pal Malik. That makes the Governor a shrewd politician, which he essentially is.

National Conference and PDP’s sudden love for Governor Malik sprouted after the remarks he made during a pre-convocation academic conclave of ITM University in Gwalior on Saturday. He had said, “Delhi Ki Taraf Dekhta Toh Mujhe Lone (Peoples’ Conference Chairman Sajjad Lone) Ki Sarkar Banana Padti Aur Mein Ithihas Main Ek Beiman Aadmi Ke Tor Pe Jaana Jata…(Had I looked to Delhi, I would have had to install a government led by Lone, and history would have remembered me as a dishonest man).”

Like Kashmir centric political outfits, some anti-BJP national and regional parties of the country, the PDP, NC and Congress also termed the action of the Governor in dissolving Legislative Assembly on November 22, 2018 as unconstitutional and ‘murder of democracy’. In a series of tweets, the PDP, NC and Congress leaders mocked the Governor’s now famous remarks of erratic fax machine at Raj Bhavan, Jammu. However, the political situation took a different turn abruptly after the Governor’s Bhopal speech. The two former Chief Ministers went frenzy in praising the honesty of the Governor in speaking ‘truth’. Obviously, their reactions are aimed at cornering the BJP and the NDA Government at Centre.

Omar Abdullah tweeted, “My compliments to Governor Malik for not looking to Delhi & for not taking their instructions thereby stopping the installation of a government of the BJP & it’s proxies formed by horse trading, defections & use of money.” He went on a tweeting spree and in another tweet, he tweeted, “I really don’t know what to make of Governor Sb revelations in Gwalior. We know the BJP & it’s proxies were desperate to form a government through horse trading & use of money but we’ve also never known a politically appointed governor going against the wishes of the Centre,” Omar tweeted.

This was not all over. Mehbooba Mufti followed the suit and tweeted, “Leaving aside the fax machine fiasco, good to see that governor Sb refused to take dictation from Delhi, rather opted for dissolution of assembly. This could be unprecedented, given the story of democracy in the state.”

So far so, it is all about the remarks of the Governor and the reactions of the two former Chief Ministers. The Governor appears to have successfully tamed Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

However, the matter does not end here. In fact, it has started from here. In the days to come, the issue is going to warm up, making the political atmosphere warmer. In fact the Raj Bhavan has come out with some sort of clarifications about the Governor’s decision on dissolution of Legislative Assembly. The clarification says, “There was no pressure or any kind of intervention from the Centre in the entire matter and some News Channels are misinterpreting the Governor’s statement and putting them out of the context to convey that there was pressure from the Central Government”.

In Jammu and Kashmir, it is all about perceptions and testing of nerves. As the Governor’s Bhopal speech will continue to remain hot topic for some more days, it will be interesting to watch where the debate finally wraps up. Has the Governor, outwitted the two former Chief Ministers, arch rivals turned allies?

The adage goes that politicians say what they never mean and mean what they never say. Governor Satya Pal Malik is a career politician. A close dissection of his Bhopal speech is going to unfold many revelations, which Omar Abdullah too is realizing, given his one of the tweets, “I really don’t know what to make of Governor Sb revelations in Gwalior…”

If the Governor’s speech is listened with attention, he goes on saying that Mehbooba Mufti approached him a few days before the Assembly was dissolved. He says, “Mehbooba Ji Ne Mujhe Ek Hafta Pehle Kaha Satpal Bhai, Hamare MLA Todde Jaarahe Hain, Hamare MLAs Ko Damkaya Jaaraha Hai, Unhe NIA Main Band Karane Ki Dhamki Di Jaarahi Hai”. The Governor goes on saying about the complaint of the BJP and Sajjad Lone. He said, “Woh Keh Rahe Thay Ki Hamare members Ko Dhamkaya Jaaraha Hai”. With this the Governor observes that in a state where the contestants in Panchayat elections are being threatened of being killed, voters are intimidated; won’t they threaten the contestants in Legislative Assembly elections? Who are they, the Governor was referring to? Are they only terrorists or ….? Who was threatening the BJP and Sajjad Lone’s flock? The NC and the PDP had boycotted the polls.

Tailpiece, the former two Chief Ministers have praised the Governor for his ‘frank observations and honesty’ but should they have maintained stoic silence over Satyapal Malik saying that the politicians (referring to Jammu and Kashmir) are corrupt.