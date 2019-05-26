Governor SAC must also make way for reservations to EWS but with rules better than GOI

Share Share 0 Share

By Daya Sagar

Though late, the action of the NDA-II BJP lead government for making the provision of 10% reservations for direct recruitment in civil posts & services in the Government of India and in educational institutions wef 01-02-2019 for economically weaker sections -EWSc (as per the policy made known by Government it is to cover those economically weaker Families from the castes / classes which are not covered under the schemes of reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs) by getting the 124th Constitution amendment Bill finally passed on 9th Jan in Rajya Sabha .

There are 5 economic criteria and all are to be satisfied individually i.e i. person whose family owns or possesses any of the assets shall be excluded from being identified as EWS, irrespective of the family income:- i.5 acres of agricultural land and above; ii. Residential at of 1000 sq ft. and above; iii. Residential plot of 100 sq. yards and above in notified municipalities; IV Residential, plot of 200 sq. yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities. Such like condition is not there for the OBC creamy layer, why ?

But the 103rd Constitution Amendment Act as was passed and that became effective from 12th Jan 2019 had left the minors of the parameters fixing the economic criteria for the qualifying economically weaker families (EWFs) to the government ( center / state as may be applicable) to notify the criteria for eligibility like the family income and other indicators of economic disadvantage. It was hoped that when conditions/ norms / procedures would be notified by the Government of India or State Government (wherever needed like for J&K) adequate care will be taken. But it could be regretted that did not happen.

Accordingly the Department of Personnel & Training North Block, New Delhi Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Government of India issued memorandum No.36039/1/2019-Estt (Res) dated 31-001-2019 ( after consulting Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Department of Legal Affairs ) in continuation to office Memorandum of even number dated 19.01.2019 laying the instructions in respect of direct recruitment in civil posts and services in Government of India. Keeping the policy put in place by GOI and to enable the families living in J&K obtain EWs certificate for availing the reservations announced by GOI in central services / CPSUs/ central educational institutions the GAD of J&K Government too issued circular No.19 of 2019 dated 30-03-2019 laying down same conditions for one to qualify as a EWS as have been laid down by India Government vide memorandum No.36039/1/2019-Estt (Res) dated 31-001-2019 Department of Personnel & Training Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

In the light of notifications / memorandums issued by different ministries / departments of Government of India in January 2019 some advertisements for recruitments under the framed rules too have been issued since 1st February Feb 2019like was done by SSC GOI for recruitment of JEs.

But after the rules / norms were laid down greatly disappointing notes for the would be beneficiaries.

Have become known like (1)There is no provisions for carrying forward the unfilled vacancies belonging to EWS to the next recruitment year as backlog like is being done in the cases of other reserved class citizens. (2) .Income and Asset Certificate has to be got issued by a Competent Authority every year unlike creamy layer OBC where it is 3 years and getting the same issued by unsuccessful candidates year after year will be a herculean task (3 ) No any relaxation in upper age limit has been provided under the scheme for EWSs. (for schedule caste it is five years and for OBC it is 3 yrs. ) (4).No any relaxation in number of attempts in competitive exams (Nine attempts are being provided in UPSC civil service exams to Backward Castes (OBCs) has been made in the rules / procedures notifiedin Memo dated 31-01-2019 (5) There is no provision for reservations in promotions for EWS like it is there for ST/SC/OBC (6) one of the economic criteria i.e like owning not more than 100 sq. yard i.e just 3 marlas residential plot even in notified municipalities is totally unrealistic condition and would make majority of the people having minimum educational qualifications ineligible ( The residential plot / flat criteria must be made atleast 3 times for areas other than metros and double for metro cities).(7) There are 5economic criteria and all are to be satisfied individually i.e i. person whose family owns or possesses any of the assets shall be excluded from being identified as EWS, irrespective of the family income:- i.5 acres of agricultural land and above; ii. Residential at of 1000 sq ft. and above; iii. Residential plot of 100 sq. yards and above in notified municipalities; iv. Residential, plot of 200 sq. yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities such condition is not there for the OBC creamy layer, Why?

Except that EWS candidates will be offered relaxation in qualifying cut off score as that fixed for OBC counterparts like The SSC in one its notices had kept 30 per cent as the minimum qualifying marks for the unreserved section while 20 per cent for other categories, including Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) and specially abled, etc.

(Daya Sagar is a Sr Journalist and social activist can be reached dayasagr45@yahoo.com